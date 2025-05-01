Algebra and Trigonometry
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y(4x2−100)y\(\left\)(4x^2-100\(\right\))y(4x2−100)
4(x2y−25y)4\(\left\)(x^2y-25y\(\right\))4(x2y−25y)
4y4y4y(x2−25x^2-25x2−25)
4y(x2−100)4y\(\left\)(x^2-100\(\right\))4y(x2−100)
Master Factor Using the AC Method When a Is 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Factor the polynomial.
x2−13x+40x^2-13x+40
x2−2x−15x^2-2x-15
4x2−19x+124x^2-19x+12
3x2−2x−53x^2-2x-5
Factor out the Greatest Common Factor in the polynomial.
−3x4+12x3−18x2-3x^4+12x^3-18x^2
Factor the polynomial by grouping
−x2−5x+7x+35-x^2-5x+7x+35
Factor the polynomial by grouping.
6x3−2x2+3x−16x^3-2x^2+3x-1
Factor the polynomial using special product formulas.
25x2−110x+12125x^2-110x+121