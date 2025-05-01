Algebra and Trigonometry
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(x+5)(x+8)\(\left\)(x+5\(\right\))\(\left\)(x+8\(\right\))(x+5)(x+8)
(x−5)(x−8)\(\left\)(x-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(x-8\(\right\))(x−5)(x−8)
(x−4)(x−10)\(\left\)(x-4\(\right\))\(\left\)(x-10\(\right\))(x−4)(x−10)
(x+4)(x+10)\(\left\)(x+4\(\right\))\(\left\)(x+10\(\right\))(x+4)(x+10)
Master Factor Using the AC Method When a Is 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Factor the polynomial by grouping
−x2−5x+7x+35-x^2-5x+7x+35
Factor the polynomial by grouping.
6x3−2x2+3x−16x^3-2x^2+3x-1
Factor the polynomial using special product formulas.
25x2−110x+12125x^2-110x+121
x249−9\(\frac{x^2}{49}\)-9
Factor the polynomial.
x2−2x−15x^2-2x-15
4x2−19x+124x^2-19x+12
3x2−2x−53x^2-2x-5
Factor out the Greatest Common Factor in the polynomial.
4x2y−100y4x^2y-100y