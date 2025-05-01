Start with the given rational expression: \(\frac{x^2 - 4}{x^2 - x - 6}\).
Factor both the numerator and the denominator. The numerator \(x^2 - 4\) is a difference of squares, so it factors as \((x - 2)(x + 2)\). The denominator \(x^2 - x - 6\) factors into two binomials that multiply to \(-6\) and add to \(-1\), which are \((x - 3)(x + 2)\).
Rewrite the expression using the factored forms: \(\frac{(x - 2)(x + 2)}{(x - 3)(x + 2)}\).
Cancel the common factor \((x + 2)\) from numerator and denominator, assuming \(x \neq -2\) to avoid division by zero. The simplified expression is then \(\frac{x - 2}{x - 3}\).
Evaluate the simplified expression at \(x = 2\) by substituting 2 into the expression: \(\frac{2 - 2}{2 - 3}\).
