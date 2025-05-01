Factor both the numerator and the denominator. The numerator \(x^2 - 4\) is a difference of squares, so it factors as \((x - 2)(x + 2)\). The denominator \(x^2 - x - 6\) factors into two binomials that multiply to \(-6\) and add to \(-1\), which are \((x - 3)(x + 2)\).