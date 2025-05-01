Use the slope \(m = -\frac{4}{5}\) to find another point. The slope means that for every 5 units you move to the right (positive direction on the x-axis), you move 4 units down (negative direction on the y-axis). Starting from \((0, 2)\), move right 5 units to \(x=5\) and down 4 units to find the point \((5, -2)\).