Start by expressing each square root in terms of its prime factors to simplify them. For example, write \(\sqrt{12}\) as \(\sqrt{4 \times 3}\), \(\sqrt{20}\) as \(\sqrt{4 \times 5}\), and \(\sqrt{45}\) as \(\sqrt{9 \times 5}\).
Use the property of square roots that \(\sqrt{a \times b} = \sqrt{a} \times \sqrt{b}\) to separate the factors inside each square root. This allows you to take out perfect squares from under the root.
Simplify each term by taking the square root of the perfect squares: \(\sqrt{4} = 2\) and \(\sqrt{9} = 3\). Rewrite each term as a product of an integer and a simplified square root.
Rewrite the original expression using the simplified terms: it will look like a sum and difference of terms with coefficients multiplied by square roots of numbers that cannot be simplified further.
Combine like terms by adding or subtracting the coefficients of the square roots that have the same radicand (the number inside the square root). This will give you the simplified expression.
