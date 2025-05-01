Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an advantage of internal recruiting?
A
It eliminates the need for any training or development.
B
It always brings in new perspectives from outside the organization.
C
It can increase employee motivation and loyalty.
D
It guarantees a larger pool of applicants than external recruiting.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of internal recruiting. Internal recruiting refers to the process of filling job vacancies within an organization by promoting or transferring existing employees rather than hiring externally.
Step 2: Evaluate the advantages of internal recruiting. One key advantage is that it can boost employee motivation and loyalty, as employees see opportunities for growth and advancement within the organization.
Step 3: Analyze the incorrect options. For example, internal recruiting does not eliminate the need for training or development, as employees may still require skill enhancement for their new roles.
Step 4: Consider the option about new perspectives. Internal recruiting does not bring in new perspectives from outside the organization, as it focuses on existing employees.
Step 5: Review the option about the pool of applicants. Internal recruiting does not guarantee a larger pool of applicants compared to external recruiting, as it is limited to current employees.
Watch next
Master Parameters vs. Statistics with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice