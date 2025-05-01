Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly lists the three basic stages of implementing change within an organization, according to Kurt Lewin's change management model?
A
Unfreezing, Changing, Refreezing
B
Assessing, Acting, Evaluating
C
Planning, Executing, Reviewing
D
Initiating, Monitoring, Closing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. Kurt Lewin's change management model is a foundational framework in organizational change theory, which outlines three basic stages for implementing change.
Step 2: Learn the three stages of Lewin's model: 'Unfreezing,' 'Changing,' and 'Refreezing.' These stages represent the process of preparing for change, implementing the change, and solidifying the change within the organization.
Step 3: Compare the options provided in the question to the stages of Lewin's model. The correct answer should match the stages 'Unfreezing,' 'Changing,' and 'Refreezing.'
Step 4: Eliminate the incorrect options by analyzing their alignment with Lewin's model. For example, 'Assessing, Acting, Evaluating' and 'Planning, Executing, Reviewing' are not part of Lewin's framework but may resemble other management processes.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct answer is 'Unfreezing, Changing, Refreezing,' as it directly corresponds to the stages of Kurt Lewin's change management model.
Watch next
Master Parameters vs. Statistics with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice