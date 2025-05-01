Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is probably NOT an attainable goal (according to SMART goals) for a car salesman?
A
Attend two sales training workshops this month
B
Follow up with every customer within 24 hours of their visit
C
Increase monthly sales by 10% over the next quarter
D
Sell 100 cars in one week without any prior experience
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of SMART goals. SMART stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. Goals should meet these criteria to be considered realistic and attainable.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the problem. Determine whether each goal aligns with the SMART criteria. For example, attending two sales training workshops is specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound.
Step 3: Evaluate the goal of following up with every customer within 24 hours of their visit. This goal is specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound, making it a SMART goal.
Step 4: Assess the goal of increasing monthly sales by 10% over the next quarter. This goal is specific, measurable, achievable (depending on the salesperson's experience and market conditions), relevant, and time-bound.
Step 5: Examine the goal of selling 100 cars in one week without any prior experience. This goal is unrealistic and not achievable, as it does not align with the 'Achievable' criterion of SMART goals. Therefore, this is probably NOT an attainable goal.
