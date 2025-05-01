Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are the two main categories of ethics codes in statistics?
A
Aspirational and Enforceable
B
Descriptive and Inferential
C
Primary and Secondary
D
Qualitative and Quantitative
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: Ethics codes in statistics are guidelines that help ensure the integrity and ethical conduct of statistical practices.
Recognize that the two main categories of ethics codes are typically divided based on their purpose and application: aspirational codes focus on ideals and principles, while enforceable codes provide specific rules and regulations.
Eliminate incorrect options by analyzing their relevance to ethics codes: 'Descriptive and Inferential' are statistical methods, not ethics categories; 'Primary and Secondary' are general classifications but not specific to ethics; 'Qualitative and Quantitative' refer to types of data, not ethics codes.
Identify the correct answer: 'Aspirational and Enforceable' are the two main categories of ethics codes in statistics, as they align with the purpose of guiding ethical behavior and ensuring compliance.
Conclude that understanding these categories is essential for maintaining ethical standards in statistical practices and decision-making.
Watch next
Master Parameters vs. Statistics with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice