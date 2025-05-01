Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
In the context of business statistics, job enlargement is defined as:
A
Promoting an employee to a higher position with more authority.
B
Reducing the workload of an employee to prevent burnout.
C
Providing additional training to improve an employee's skills.
D
Increasing the number of different tasks assigned to an employee at the same level of responsibility.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of job enlargement in business statistics. Job enlargement refers to increasing the variety of tasks assigned to an employee while keeping them at the same level of responsibility.
Step 2: Differentiate job enlargement from other concepts such as job enrichment (which involves increasing responsibility and authority) and job rotation (which involves moving employees between different tasks or roles).
Step 3: Recognize that job enlargement is often used to improve employee satisfaction and reduce monotony by diversifying their work tasks.
Step 4: Note that job enlargement does not involve promotion, workload reduction, or additional training, as these are distinct strategies for employee development or management.
Step 5: Apply this understanding to identify the correct definition of job enlargement, which is 'Increasing the number of different tasks assigned to an employee at the same level of responsibility.'
