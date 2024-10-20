Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Use the frequency histogram below to determine (a) the number of classes and (b) the class width.
A
(a) 5 classes; (b) 2
B
(a) 5 classes; (b) 3
C
(a) 4 classes; (b) 3
D
(a) 14 classes; (b) 2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of classes by counting the distinct bars in the histogram. Each bar represents a class.
Count the number of bars in the histogram. In this case, there are 5 bars, indicating 5 classes.
Determine the class width by examining the range of each class. The class width is the difference between the upper and lower boundaries of a class.
Look at the first class, which ranges from 0 to 2. The class width is calculated as 2 - 0 = 2.
Verify the class width by checking other classes. For example, the second class ranges from 3 to 5, and the width is 5 - 3 = 2. This confirms the class width is consistent across all classes.
