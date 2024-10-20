Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
An economist is analyzing the monthly unemployment rates (as a %) across different cities. The lowest was 16% and the highest was 71%. Without constructing a table, find the class width if this data is divided into 7 classes. Then write the lower and upper class limits for each class.
A
Class width = 7; lower class limits = 16, 23, 30, 37, 44, 51, 58, 65; Upper class limits = 24, 32, 40, 48, 56, 64, 72
B
Class width = 7; lower class limits = 16, 24, 32, 40, 48, 56, 64; Upper class limits = 24, 32, 40, 48, 56, 64, 72
C
Class width = 8; lower class limits = 16, 24, 32, 40, 48, 56, 64; Upper class limits = 23, 31, 39, 47, 55, 63, 71
D
Class width = 8; lower class limits = 16, 24, 32, 40, 48, 56, 64; Upper class limits = 24, 32, 40, 48, 56, 64, 72
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the range of the data by subtracting the lowest value from the highest value: Range = 71% - 16%.
Determine the class width by dividing the range by the number of classes. Use the formula: Class Width = (Range) / (Number of Classes).
Round up the class width to the nearest whole number if necessary, as class width should be a whole number.
Calculate the lower class limits by starting with the lowest value (16%) and adding the class width successively.
Calculate the upper class limits by subtracting 1 from the next lower class limit or adding the class width to each lower class limit and subtracting 1.
