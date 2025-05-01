Describe a Type I & Type II Error for each scenario.
A computer repair store advertises the average repair cost as \$75 or less.
Type I: We conclude that some bags don't have at least 200g when they all do.
Type II: We conclude that some bags don't have at least 200 g when they all do.
Type I: We conclude all bags have at least 200g when some don't
Type II: We conclude all bags have at least 200g when some don't
Type I: We conclude that all bags have at least 200g when some don't.
Type II: We conclude that some bags don't have at least 200g when they all do.
Type I: We conclude that some bags don't have at least 200g when they all do.
Type II: We conclude all bags have at least 200g when some don't.
A furniture manufacturer claims that the mean production cost of a dining chair is \$50. Management wants to test if the cost has increased. What are the Type I & Type II Errors? Which is more serious?