A teacher claims her students’ average test score is 75. A researcher suspects it’s different. A sample of 25 students has a mean score of 78 with a standard deviation of 6.
Create a confidence interval for the mean test score.
P−value=0.02, fail to reject H0. There is not enough evidence to suggest μ=75
P−value=0.08, reject H0. There is enough evidence to suggest μ=75
P−value=0.02, reject H0. There is enough evidence to suggest μ=75
P−value=0.08, fail to reject H0. There is not enough evidence to suggest μ=75
