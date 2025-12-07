A cereal company advertises that 50 % 50\% of households purchase its brand every month. A market research team wonders if the true proportion is different, so they survey 200 200 households, and 114 114 report that they purchase the brand at least once per month.

(A) Use α = 0.10 α=0.10 to test the claim.

H 0 : H_0: _________ H a : H_a: _________

x = x= ________ n = n= ________ P P -value:______