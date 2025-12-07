Perform a 2-tailed hypothesis test for the true proportion of successes using the given values:
A snack company claims that at least 70% of people prefer its new low-sugar granola bar over the original version. To test this claim, a grocery chain surveys a random sample of 80 customers, & 50 say they prefer the new version. Use to test whether more than 70% of customers prefer the new granola bar. Should the grocery chain stock more of the new product & reduce shelf space for the original version?
A city government claims that no more than of households have solar panels. A researcher suspects the rate is actually higher and surveys households, finding that have solar panels. Test if there is evidence that more than of households have solar panels using .
_________ _________
________ ________ -value: ______
Because -value [ < | > ] , we [ REJECT | FAIL TO REJECT ] , there is [ ENOUGH | NOT ENOUGH ] evidence to suggest…
A cereal company advertises that of households purchase its brand every month. A market research team wonders if the true proportion is different, so they survey households, and report that they purchase the brand at least once per month.
(A) Use to test the claim.
_________ _________
________ ________ -value:______
Because -value [ < | > ] , we [ REJECT | FAIL TO REJECT ] , there is [ ENOUGH | NOT ENOUGH ] evidence to suggest…
