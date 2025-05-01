Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 8m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 28m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables2h 21m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 37m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals22m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 26m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 13m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 13m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 1m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions39m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions29m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors15m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 49m
- Two Proportions1h 12m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 2m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 42m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope32m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression23m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 31m
- 14. ANOVA2h 1m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance
Multiple Choice
A machine produces ball bearings that are designed to have a diameter standard deviation of 0.04 mm, but an engineer suspects the variability has increased. A sample of 60 bearings shows a standard deviation of 0.052 mm. Perform a hypothesis test with to test the claim. Should the line manager have the machine serviced?
A
Since P-value =7.59×10−4<0.01=α, we fail to reject H0, not enough evidence to suggest σ>0.04.
No need to service the machine.
B
Since P-value =0.0016<0.01=α, we fail to reject H0, not enough evidence to suggest σ>0.04.
No need to service the machine.
C
Since P-value =7.59×10−4<0.01=α, we reject H0, enough evidence to suggest σ>0.04.
Machine should be serviced.
D
Since P-value =0.0016<0.01=α, we reject H0, enough evidence to suggest σ>0.04.
Machine should be serviced.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null and alternative hypotheses. Since the engineer suspects the variability has increased, set the null hypothesis as \(H_0: \sigma = 0.04\) mm (the standard deviation is as designed) and the alternative hypothesis as \(H_a: \sigma > 0.04\) mm (the standard deviation has increased).
Step 2: Identify the significance level \(\alpha = 0.01\) and the sample size \(n = 60\). Since the population variance is unknown and the sample size is large, use the chi-square test for variance.
Step 3: Calculate the test statistic using the formula for testing variance: \(\chi^2 = \frac{(n-1)s^2}{\sigma_0^2}\) where \(s = 0.052\) mm is the sample standard deviation, \(\sigma_0 = 0.04\) mm is the hypothesized standard deviation, and \(n = 60\) is the sample size.
Step 4: Determine the critical value from the chi-square distribution with \(n-1 = 59\) degrees of freedom at the \(\alpha = 0.01\) significance level for a right-tailed test. This critical value will be the cutoff to decide whether to reject \(H_0\).
Step 5: Compare the calculated test statistic to the critical value. If the test statistic is greater than the critical value, reject the null hypothesis, indicating that the variability has increased and the machine should be serviced. Otherwise, do not reject \(H_0\).
