A coffee shop owner believes the shop’s average daily sales are \$1,200, with a known population standard deviation of \$50. A manager claims it’s higher because of their new initiatives & collects a sample of 25 days and finds an average daily sales of \$1,230.

( A ) \left(A\right) Use α = 0.10 α=0.10 & the critical value method to test if the true mean daily sales are higher than \$1200.

H 0 : μ = H_0: μ= _____ H a : μ H_a: μ ______ x ‾ = \overline{x}= ______ σ = \sigma= ______ n = n= ______ z = z=