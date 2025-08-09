When conducting hypothesis tests for two means with known population standard deviations, the process closely resembles tests where these values are unknown, with two main differences. Instead of using sample standard deviations, the known population standard deviations are used, and the test statistic is a z test rather than a t test. This approach is applicable when comparing two independent sample means to determine if there is a significant difference between the population means.

Consider a scenario where a grocery chain wants to test if self-checkout lanes have shorter checkout times than cashier lanes. They collect independent random samples of 35 checkout times from each lane type. The sample means are 4.5 minutes for self-checkout and 6.4 minutes for cashier lanes. Prior knowledge provides population standard deviations of σ₁ = 1.1 and σ₂ = 1.4. The significance level (α) is set at 0.05.

The hypotheses are formulated as follows: the null hypothesis (H₀) states that the population means are equal, μ₁ = μ₂ , while the alternative hypothesis (H₁) claims that the mean checkout time for self-checkout lanes is less than that for cashier lanes, μ₁ < μ₂ .

To perform the test, the z test statistic is calculated using the formula:

z = \frac{\bar{x}_1 - \bar{x}_2}{\sqrt{\frac{\sigma_1^2}{n_1} + \frac{\sigma_2^2}{n_2}}}

Here, \bar{x}_1 and \bar{x}_2 are the sample means, \sigma_1 and \sigma_2 are the known population standard deviations, and n_1 and n_2 are the sample sizes.

Using the given data, the z score is approximately -6.31, indicating a substantial difference between the two means. The corresponding p-value is the probability of observing a z score less than -6.31, which is about 1.37 \times 10^{-10} . Since this p-value is much smaller than the significance level of 0.05, the null hypothesis is rejected.

This result provides strong evidence that self-checkout lanes have significantly shorter checkout times than cashier lanes. It is important to verify that the assumptions for the z test are met: the samples must be independent and randomly selected, and the sample sizes should be sufficiently large (typically greater than 30) or the data should be approximately normally distributed. In this case, with sample sizes of 35, the conditions are satisfied.

Understanding how to perform hypothesis tests for two means with known population standard deviations is essential for accurately comparing group differences when population variability is established. This method leverages the z distribution, providing precise inference when the population standard deviations are available, and reinforces the importance of formulating clear hypotheses, calculating the test statistic correctly, and interpreting the p-value in the context of the problem.