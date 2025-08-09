When conducting a hypothesis test for two population means without knowing the population standard deviations, an important scenario arises if we can assume the populations have equal variances. This assumption allows us to use the pooled standard deviation, which is a weighted average of the sample standard deviations, providing a more accurate estimate of the common population standard deviation. Using the pooled standard deviation refines the t-test for two means, improving the precision of the results, although it involves more complex calculations.

Consider a practical example where a school claims that a new math app improves test scores. Two independent random samples of 50 students each are taken: one group uses the traditional method with a sample mean of 77 and a standard deviation of 4.8, while the other uses the new app with a sample mean of 82 and a standard deviation of 4.4. Assuming equal population variances, the goal is to test if the app significantly improves scores at a significance level of α = 0.05.

The hypothesis test begins by stating the null hypothesis H₀: μ₁ = μ₂ (no difference in means) and the alternative hypothesis Hₐ: μ₁ < μ₂ (the app improves scores, so the mean score with the app is higher). The next step involves calculating the pooled variance using the formula:

s p 2 = { (n_1 - 1)s_1^2 + (n_2 - 1)s_2^2 } { n_1 + n_2 - 2 }

where n₁ and n₂ are the sample sizes, and s₁ and s₂ are the sample standard deviations. This pooled variance is then used to compute the t-statistic:

t = \frac{\bar{x}_1 - \bar{x}_2}{s_p \sqrt{\frac{1}{n_1} + \frac{1}{n_2}}}

Here, 𝑥̄₁ and 𝑥̄₂ are the sample means, and sₚ is the square root of the pooled variance (the pooled standard deviation). In the example, the pooled variance is approximately 21, leading to a calculated t-value near -5.43.

To determine the p-value, the degrees of freedom are calculated as df = n₁ + n₂ - 2, which equals 98 in this case. The p-value corresponds to the probability of observing a t-value less than -5.43 under the null hypothesis. This p-value is extremely small, approximately 2.05 × 10⁻⁷, indicating strong evidence against the null hypothesis.

Since the p-value is less than the significance level of 0.05, the null hypothesis is rejected, supporting the claim that the new math app improves average test scores.

It is essential to verify the assumptions before performing this test: the samples must be independent and randomly selected, and the populations should be approximately normal or the sample sizes sufficiently large (usually greater than 30). In this example, both samples have sizes of 50, satisfying the normality condition by the Central Limit Theorem.

Using technology such as a TI-84 calculator can simplify these calculations, especially when selecting the option to use the pooled standard deviation. This approach ensures accurate hypothesis testing when equal population variances are assumed, enhancing the reliability of conclusions drawn about differences between two means.