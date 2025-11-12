Performing a hypothesis test for two population proportions in Excel involves following a structured process similar to manual calculations, but Excel streamlines the arithmetic and statistical functions. Consider a scenario where a coffee shop suspects that the proportion of customers ordering muffins is lower on weekdays compared to weekends. To test this claim at a significance level of α = 0.05, we start by defining the null hypothesis (H₀) as the equality of the two population proportions, p₁ = p₂, where p₁ represents the weekday proportion and p₂ the weekend proportion. The alternative hypothesis (Hₐ) reflects the claim that the weekday proportion is less than the weekend proportion, p₁ < p₂.

Next, we calculate the test statistic using the z-score formula for two proportions:

\[z = \frac{\hat{p}_1 - \hat{p}_2}{\sqrt{\bar{p} \bar{q} \left(\frac{1}{n_1} + \frac{1}{n_2}\right)}}\]

Here, 𝑛₁ and 𝑛₂ are the sample sizes for weekdays and weekends, respectively; 𝑥₁ and 𝑥₂ are the counts of muffin orders in each sample; \hat{p}_1 = \frac{x_1}{n_1} and \hat{p}_2 = \frac{x_2}{n_2} are the sample proportions; and \bar{p} = \frac{x_1 + x_2}{n_1 + n_2} is the pooled proportion with \bar{q} = 1 - \bar{p}.

In Excel, the COUNTIF function efficiently counts the number of "yes" responses indicating muffin orders in each sample, providing values for x₁ and x₂. Sample sizes n₁ and n₂ are determined by counting the total orders in each group. Calculating the sample proportions and pooled proportion involves straightforward division formulas referencing these counts.

Breaking down the z-score formula into components simplifies the process: first compute the numerator (\hat{p}_1 - \hat{p}_2), then calculate the denominator's square root term by summing the fractions \frac{\bar{p} \bar{q}}{n_1} and \frac{\bar{p} \bar{q}}{n_2}. Excel’s SQRT function handles the square root, ensuring accuracy and clarity.

Once the z-score is obtained, converting it to a p-value depends on the direction of the alternative hypothesis. For a left-tailed test, the p-value corresponds to the cumulative probability to the left of the z-score, which Excel calculates using the NORM.S.DIST(z, TRUE) function. Comparing the p-value to the significance level α determines the test outcome: if the p-value exceeds α, we fail to reject the null hypothesis, indicating insufficient evidence to support the claim that the weekday proportion is less than the weekend proportion.

This methodical approach in Excel not only reinforces understanding of hypothesis testing for two population proportions but also leverages computational tools to minimize errors and enhance efficiency. Mastery of these steps enables confident analysis of proportion differences in various practical contexts.