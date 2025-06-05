When conducting an ANOVA test to compare three means, rejecting the null hypothesis indicates that at least one mean is different, but it does not specify which one. To address this uncertainty, post hoc tests, such as the Tukey test, are employed. The Tukey test systematically compares pairs of means to identify which specific means differ from one another.

To perform a Tukey test, it is essential first to confirm that the ANOVA test has rejected the null hypothesis. This ensures that there is at least one significant difference among the means. For our example, we will analyze study time data for grades 10, 11, and 12, where each group has a sample size of 10. We set the significance level (alpha) at 0.05 and utilize the studentized range distribution, or q table, to find the critical value necessary for our comparisons.

The degrees of freedom for the Tukey test is calculated as the total number of observations minus the number of groups. In this case, with 30 total observations (10 from each of the three grades), the degrees of freedom is 30 - 3 = 27. Referring to the q table for alpha = 0.05, we find a critical value of 3.05.

In each pairwise comparison, we calculate a q statistic, which we then compare to the critical value. If the q statistic exceeds the critical value, we reject the null hypothesis for that pair, indicating a significant difference between the means. Conversely, if the q statistic is less than the critical value, we fail to reject the null hypothesis, suggesting no significant difference.

For the first pair, comparing grades 10 and 11, the null hypothesis states that their means are equal. The test statistic is calculated using the formula:

\[ q = \frac{\bar{X}_1 - \bar{X}_2}{\sqrt{\frac{MS_{error}}{n}}} \]

where \(\bar{X}_1\) and \(\bar{X}_2\) are the means of the two groups, \(MS_{error}\) is the mean squares due to error from the ANOVA output, and \(n\) is the sample size. After calculating, we find a q statistic of 1.949, which is less than the critical value of 3.05, leading us to fail to reject the null hypothesis. Thus, the average study times for grades 10 and 11 are not significantly different.

Next, we compare grades 11 and 12. Again, we set up the null hypothesis and calculate the q statistic, resulting in a value of 2.549, which is still less than 3.05. Therefore, we fail to reject the null hypothesis, indicating no significant difference between grades 11 and 12.

Finally, we compare grades 10 and 12. The q statistic for this pair is calculated to be 4.498, which exceeds the critical value of 3.05. This leads us to reject the null hypothesis, concluding that there is a significant difference in average study time between grades 10 and 12.

In summary, the Tukey test provides a structured approach to identify specific differences between group means following an ANOVA test. By systematically comparing pairs and utilizing critical values, we can draw meaningful conclusions about the data.