Two-way ANOVA is a statistical method used to compare the means of a dependent variable across two different factors simultaneously. Unlike one-way ANOVA, which examines differences across one factor, two-way ANOVA evaluates how two independent variables influence the outcome and whether there is an interaction effect between them. For example, in studying plant growth, factors such as sunlight exposure (low, medium, high) and fertilizer level (one tablespoon, three tablespoons) can both impact growth, and two-way ANOVA helps analyze these effects together.

In two-way ANOVA, the dependent variable is measured across all combinations of the two factors, often arranged in a data table with one factor along the rows and the other along the columns. The analysis involves testing three hypotheses: first, whether there is an interaction effect between the two factors; second, whether the first factor alone has a significant effect; and third, whether the second factor alone has a significant effect.

An interaction effect occurs when the effect of one factor on the dependent variable depends on the level of the other factor. For instance, if increasing fertilizer leads to a small increase in plant growth under low sunlight but a much larger increase under high sunlight, this indicates an interaction between fertilizer and sunlight. Detecting interaction is crucial because if a significant interaction exists, it complicates the interpretation of the individual effects of each factor.

The hypotheses for the interaction effect are set as follows: the null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) states that there is no interaction between the factors, while the alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)) claims that an interaction exists. To test this, the F statistic is calculated as the ratio of the mean square due to interaction (\(MS_{\text{interaction}}\)) to the mean square error (\(MS_{\text{error}}\)):

\[F = \frac{MS_{\text{interaction}}}{MS_{\text{error}}}\]

The resulting F value is then used to find a p-value, which is compared to a significance level (commonly \(\alpha = 0.05\)). If the p-value is greater than \(\alpha\), we fail to reject the null hypothesis, indicating no significant interaction. This allows us to proceed with testing the main effects of each factor independently.

For the main effects, the hypotheses are similar: the null hypothesis assumes no difference in means across the levels of the factor, and the alternative hypothesis assumes a difference exists. The F statistic for each factor is calculated by dividing the mean square of that factor (\(MS_{\text{factor}}\)) by the mean square error:

\[F = \frac{MS_{\text{factor}}}{MS_{\text{error}}}\]

A p-value less than \(\alpha\) leads to rejecting the null hypothesis, providing evidence that the factor significantly affects the dependent variable. For example, if increasing fertilizer levels yields a very small p-value (e.g., 0.0001), it suggests a significant increase in plant growth with more fertilizer. Similarly, a significant effect of sunlight exposure indicates that varying sunlight levels also influence growth.

In summary, two-way ANOVA allows for a comprehensive analysis of how two factors and their potential interaction affect a dependent variable. By first testing for interaction effects and then examining the main effects, researchers can accurately interpret complex data where multiple variables influence outcomes. This method is widely applicable in experimental designs involving multiple categorical independent variables and continuous dependent variables.