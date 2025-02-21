The concept of the median serves as a vital measure of center in a data set, providing a central value that summarizes the data effectively. To determine the median, the first step is to sort the data in ascending order, from the smallest to the largest value. This process is crucial because simply selecting the middle number without sorting can lead to incorrect conclusions.

For example, consider the data set consisting of the numbers 5, 10, 14, 12, and 3. After sorting these values, we obtain the ordered set: 3, 5, 10, 12, and 14. With a total of five numbers (n = 5), which is an odd count, the median is simply the middle value. In this case, the median is 10, as it is the third number in the sorted list.

However, when the data set includes an even number of values, the process changes slightly. For instance, if we add a sixth number, 76, to the previous set, we now have the numbers 3, 5, 10, 12, 14, and 76. After sorting, we still have six values (n = 6), which is even. In this scenario, the median is calculated by finding the mean of the two middle numbers. The two middle numbers in this sorted list are 10 and 12. To find the median, we add these two values together and divide by 2:

Median = \(\frac{10 + 12}{2} = 11\)

Thus, the median of this data set is 11, even though this value does not appear in the original data set. Understanding how to find the median is essential for analyzing data, as it provides a clear representation of the central tendency, especially in cases where the data may be skewed by outliers.