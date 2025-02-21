Understanding the probability of multiple events is essential in probability theory, especially when distinguishing between events that can occur simultaneously and those that cannot. Events that cannot happen at the same time are termed mutually exclusive. For instance, if you consider the events of wearing a blue shirt (Event A) and wearing a green shirt (Event B), these events are represented by separate circles in a Venn diagram, indicating no overlap. This means you can either wear a blue shirt or a green shirt, but not both at the same time.

In contrast, events that can occur together are not mutually exclusive. For example, wearing a blue shirt (Event A) and wearing green pants (Event B) can happen simultaneously, as illustrated by overlapping circles in a Venn diagram. This overlap signifies that both events can occur at the same time.

To further clarify, consider flipping a coin. The outcomes of getting heads or tails are mutually exclusive since both cannot occur in a single flip. Conversely, when rolling a die, the event of rolling a six and the event of rolling a number higher than three are not mutually exclusive, as rolling a six satisfies both conditions.

When calculating the probability of mutually exclusive events, the approach is straightforward: you simply add the probabilities of each event. This is often referred to as or probability, denoted by the symbol ∪ in set notation. For example, if you want to find the probability of rolling a three or a five on a six-sided die, you would calculate it as follows:

Let \( P(A) \) be the probability of rolling a three, and \( P(B) \) be the probability of rolling a five. Since there is one way to roll a three and one way to roll a five, the probabilities are:

\[ P(A) = \frac{1}{6} \quad \text{and} \quad P(B) = \frac{1}{6} \]

Adding these probabilities gives:

\[ P(A \cup B) = P(A) + P(B) = \frac{1}{6} + \frac{1}{6} = \frac{2}{6} = \frac{1}{3} \]

This means the probability of rolling a three or a five is \( \frac{1}{3} \), which is approximately 0.33. Understanding these concepts allows for a clearer grasp of how to approach problems involving multiple events in probability.