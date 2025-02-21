When faced with multiple options for different items, determining the total number of possible combinations can be simplified using the fundamental counting principle. This principle states that if there are m choices for one item and n choices for another, the total number of combinations is simply m × n.

For example, if you have three clean shirts and four clean pairs of pants, you can find the total number of outfits by multiplying the number of shirts by the number of pants: 3 × 4 = 12. This means there are 12 different possible outfits without needing to list each one individually.

Consider another scenario where a menu offers four appetizers and six entrees. To find the total number of meal combinations, you would again apply the fundamental counting principle: 4 (appetizers) × 6 (entrees) = 24 different meal options.

In a different example involving a coin flip and a six-sided die, the principle still applies. The coin has two possible outcomes (heads or tails), and the die has six possible outcomes (1 through 6). Thus, the total outcomes for this scenario would be 2 × 6 = 12.

Finally, if you want to determine how many different outfits can be created from four shirts, five pairs of pants, and three pairs of shoes, you would multiply the number of choices for each item: 4 (shirts) × 5 (pants) × 3 (shoes) = 60 total outfit combinations.

By utilizing the fundamental counting principle, you can efficiently calculate the total number of possible outcomes or combinations across various scenarios, making it a powerful tool in combinatorial mathematics.