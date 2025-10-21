Constructing a confidence interval for a population mean when the population standard deviation (σ) is known involves calculating the sample mean (x̄) and the margin of error (e). The confidence interval is then expressed as the range from x̄ − e to x̄ + e. In Excel, while there isn't a single function that directly outputs the entire confidence interval, you can efficiently compute each component using built-in functions.

To begin, calculate the sample mean using the =AVERAGE() function by selecting your dataset. This provides the point estimate of the population mean based on your sample data. Next, determine the margin of error using the =CONFIDENCE.NORM(alpha, sigma, n) function, where alpha is the significance level (1 minus the confidence level), sigma is the known population standard deviation, and n is the sample size. For example, for a 99% confidence level, alpha equals 0.01.

Once you have the sample mean and margin of error, calculate the lower bound of the confidence interval as = x̄ − e and the upper bound as = x̄ + e . This interval estimates the range within which the true population mean is likely to fall with the specified confidence level. For instance, if the sample mean is approximately 6.923 pounds and the margin of error is about 0.692 pounds, the 99% confidence interval would extend from roughly 6.23 to 7.615 pounds.

This method is particularly useful in practical scenarios such as estimating the average birth weight of babies at a hospital, where prior knowledge of the population standard deviation allows for precise interval estimation. Understanding how to apply these Excel functions and interpret the resulting confidence interval enhances your ability to make informed statistical inferences about population parameters.

In summary, building a confidence interval for a population mean with known σ involves: calculating the sample mean with =AVERAGE() , computing the margin of error with =CONFIDENCE.NORM() , and combining these to find the interval bounds. This approach provides a clear, data-driven estimate of the population mean with a quantifiable level of certainty.

Key formula:

Confidence Interval = \(\bar{x} \pm e\)

where margin of error \(e = \text{CONFIDENCE.NORM}(\alpha, \sigma, n)\)