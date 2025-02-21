In this section, we explore the construction of a confidence interval for a population proportion, denoted as \( p \). To illustrate this process, we consider a survey of 200 individuals, where 90 expressed a preference for computers from brand A over brand B. Our goal is to construct a 90% confidence interval for the true proportion of people who prefer brand A.

First, we calculate the sample proportion, \( \hat{p} \), which serves as our point estimate. This is done by dividing the number of successes (people preferring brand A) by the total sample size:

\( \hat{p} = \frac{x}{n} = \frac{90}{200} = 0.45 \)

Next, we need to ensure that the sampling distribution of \( \hat{p} \) is approximately normal. This is valid if both \( n\hat{p} \) and \( n(1 - \hat{p}) \) are greater than or equal to 5. In our case:

\( n\hat{p} = 200 \times 0.45 = 90 \) (successes) and \( n(1 - \hat{p}) = 200 \times 0.55 = 110 \) (failures)

Both values meet the criteria, confirming that we can proceed.

Now, we find the critical z-value, \( z_{\alpha/2} \), corresponding to our confidence level. For a 90% confidence interval, \( \alpha = 0.10 \), thus \( \alpha/2 = 0.05 \). Using a z-table or calculator, we find:

\( z_{\alpha/2} = 1.645 \)

With the critical z-value determined, we can calculate the margin of error \( E \) using the formula:

\( E = z_{\alpha/2} \times \sqrt{\frac{\hat{p}(1 - \hat{p})}{n}} \)

Substituting our values:

\( E = 1.645 \times \sqrt{\frac{0.45 \times 0.55}{200}} \)

Calculating this gives us:

\( E \approx 0.0579 \)

Finally, we construct the confidence interval by adding and subtracting the margin of error from our point estimate:

Lower bound: \( \hat{p} - E = 0.45 - 0.0579 = 0.3921 \)

Upper bound: \( \hat{p} + E = 0.45 + 0.0579 = 0.5079 \)

Thus, the 90% confidence interval for the true proportion of people who prefer brand A is \( (0.3921, 0.5079) \). This means we are 90% confident that the true proportion of individuals who prefer brand A computers lies between 39.21% and 50.79%. Understanding this interval is crucial, as it provides insight into the preferences of the surveyed population.