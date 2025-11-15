Constructing confidence intervals for population proportions in Excel involves calculating the sample proportion, denoted as p̂, and the margin of error, e. The confidence interval is then formed by the range from p̂ − e to p̂ + e. To begin, p̂ is found by dividing the number of successes in the sample, x, by the total sample size, n. For example, if a high school surveys 48 students to estimate the proportion who volunteer monthly, Excel’s COUNTIF function can efficiently count the number of "yes" responses, providing x. Dividing this count by 48 yields p̂, the sample proportion.

Next, the margin of error e is calculated using the formula:

\[ e = z^* \times \sqrt{\frac{p̂(1 - p̂)}{n}} \]

Here, z* is the critical z-value corresponding to the desired confidence level. For a 95% confidence interval, the significance level α is 0.05, calculated as α = 1 - c, where c is the confidence level (0.95). The critical z-value can be found in Excel using the function NORM.S.INV(1 - \frac{α}{2}) , which returns approximately 1.96 for a 95% confidence level.

With p̂, n, and z* determined, Excel can compute the margin of error by carefully entering the formula to ensure correct order of operations and parentheses. Once e is obtained, the lower and upper bounds of the confidence interval are calculated as p̂ − e and p̂ + e, respectively.