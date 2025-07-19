In hypothesis testing, the process begins with formulating two statements: the null hypothesis (H 0 ) and the alternative hypothesis (H a ). The null hypothesis typically represents a statement of no effect or no difference, while the alternative hypothesis reflects the claim being tested. For instance, if a lighting company claims that their LED bulbs last an average of 25,000 hours, the null hypothesis would be H 0 : μ = 25,000 hours. If an agency suspects that the actual lifespan is lower, the alternative hypothesis would be H a : μ < 25,000 hours.

To conduct the test, we need to calculate the test statistic, which, when the population standard deviation (σ) is known, is done using the z-score formula:

\[ z = \frac{\bar{x} - \mu}{\sigma / \sqrt{n}} \]

In this scenario, the sample mean (x̄) is 24,600 hours, the population standard deviation (σ) is 1,200 hours, and the sample size (n) is 36. Plugging these values into the formula gives:

\[ z = \frac{24,600 - 25,000}{1,200 / \sqrt{36}} = \frac{-400}{200} = -2.00 \]

Next, we determine the p-value, which represents the probability of observing a sample mean as extreme as the one obtained, assuming the null hypothesis is true. For a left-tailed test (since we are testing if the mean is less than 25,000), we look for the area to the left of z = -2.00. Using a z-table or calculator, we find that the p-value is approximately 0.023.

To make a decision, we compare the p-value to the significance level (α), which in this case is set at 0.1. Since 0.023 < 0.1, we reject the null hypothesis. This indicates that there is sufficient evidence to support the claim that the true mean lifespan of the bulbs is less than 25,000 hours.

When conducting hypothesis tests, it is crucial to ensure that certain conditions are met: the sample must be random, the population from which the sample is drawn should be normally distributed, or the sample size should be greater than 30 to invoke the Central Limit Theorem. In this example, both conditions were satisfied, as the sample was random and the distribution was normal.

In summary, hypothesis testing involves formulating hypotheses, calculating a test statistic, determining a p-value, and making a decision based on the comparison of the p-value to the significance level. This structured approach allows researchers to draw conclusions about population parameters based on sample data.