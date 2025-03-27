Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with respect to the inner function g by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to x. This rule is essential when dealing with nested functions like sin(t / (√t + 1)). Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Quotient Rule The quotient rule is used to differentiate functions that are ratios of two differentiable functions. If you have a function h(x) = u(x)/v(x), the derivative h'(x) is given by (v(x)u'(x) - u(x)v'(x)) / (v(x))^2. This rule is crucial for differentiating the function t / (√t + 1) in the given problem. Recommended video: 06:43 06:43 The Quotient Rule