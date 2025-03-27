Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function by the derivative of the inner function. In this problem, the chain rule helps differentiate the outer function (1/u)⁻¹ with respect to the inner function u = (1 + sin(3t)) / (3 - 2t). Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Quotient Rule The quotient rule is used to differentiate functions that are ratios of two differentiable functions. If a function is given by u(t)/v(t), its derivative is (v(t)u'(t) - u(t)v'(t)) / (v(t))². In this problem, the quotient rule is applied to differentiate the inner function u(t) = (1 + sin(3t)) / (3 - 2t), where both the numerator and denominator are functions of t. Recommended video: 06:43 06:43 The Quotient Rule