Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
7:39 minutes
Problem 3.6.36
Textbook Question
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
g(t) = (1 + sin(3t) / (3 − 2t))⁻¹
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function type: The function g(t) = (1 + sin(3t) / (3 − 2t))⁻¹ is a composite function involving a reciprocal and a quotient. We will need to use the chain rule and the quotient rule to find its derivative.
Apply the chain rule: Let u(t) = 1 + sin(3t) / (3 − 2t). Then g(t) = u(t)⁻¹. The derivative of g(t) with respect to t is -u(t)⁻² * u'(t), where u'(t) is the derivative of u(t).
Find u'(t) using the quotient rule: For u(t) = 1 + sin(3t) / (3 − 2t), let f(t) = sin(3t) and h(t) = 3 − 2t. The quotient rule states that the derivative of f(t)/h(t) is (f'(t)h(t) - f(t)h'(t)) / h(t)².
Calculate f'(t) and h'(t): The derivative of f(t) = sin(3t) is f'(t) = 3cos(3t) using the chain rule. The derivative of h(t) = 3 − 2t is h'(t) = -2.
Substitute into the quotient rule: Substitute f'(t), f(t), h(t), and h'(t) into the quotient rule formula to find u'(t). Then substitute u(t) and u'(t) into the chain rule formula to find g'(t).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function by the derivative of the inner function. In this problem, the chain rule helps differentiate the outer function (1/u)⁻¹ with respect to the inner function u = (1 + sin(3t)) / (3 - 2t).
Quotient Rule
The quotient rule is used to differentiate functions that are ratios of two differentiable functions. If a function is given by u(t)/v(t), its derivative is (v(t)u'(t) - u(t)v'(t)) / (v(t))². In this problem, the quotient rule is applied to differentiate the inner function u(t) = (1 + sin(3t)) / (3 - 2t), where both the numerator and denominator are functions of t.
Trigonometric Derivatives
Trigonometric derivatives are essential for differentiating functions involving trigonometric terms. The derivative of sin(x) is cos(x), and this rule is applied when differentiating the term sin(3t) in the numerator of the inner function. Understanding these derivatives is crucial for applying the chain and quotient rules effectively in this problem.
