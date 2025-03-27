Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(t)) is composed of two functions, the derivative dy/dt is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with respect to the inner function g by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to t. This is essential for differentiating y = sin²(πt − 2). Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Derivative of Sine Function Understanding the derivative of the sine function is crucial, as it forms the basis for differentiating trigonometric expressions. The derivative of sin(x) with respect to x is cos(x). In the context of y = sin²(πt − 2), recognizing that the derivative of sin(πt − 2) is cos(πt − 2) is key to applying the chain rule effectively. Recommended video: 03:53 03:53 Derivatives of Sine & Cosine