Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
Problem 3.6.46
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (t⁻³/⁴ sin(t))⁴/³
1
First, identify the function y in terms of t: \( y = \left( t^{-\frac{3}{4}} \sin(t) \right)^{\frac{4}{3}} \). We need to find \( \frac{dy}{dt} \).
Apply the chain rule to differentiate \( y \) with respect to \( t \). The chain rule states that if \( y = u^n \), then \( \frac{dy}{dt} = n u^{n-1} \frac{du}{dt} \). Here, \( u = t^{-\frac{3}{4}} \sin(t) \) and \( n = \frac{4}{3} \).
Differentiate \( u = t^{-\frac{3}{4}} \sin(t) \) with respect to \( t \) using the product rule. The product rule states that if \( u = v \cdot w \), then \( \frac{du}{dt} = v' \cdot w + v \cdot w' \). Here, \( v = t^{-\frac{3}{4}} \) and \( w = \sin(t) \).
Calculate \( v' \) and \( w' \): \( v' = \frac{d}{dt}(t^{-\frac{3}{4}}) = -\frac{3}{4}t^{-\frac{7}{4}} \) and \( w' = \frac{d}{dt}(\sin(t)) = \cos(t) \). Substitute these into the product rule to find \( \frac{du}{dt} \).
Substitute \( u \), \( n \), and \( \frac{du}{dt} \) back into the chain rule expression to find \( \frac{dy}{dt} = \frac{4}{3} \left( t^{-\frac{3}{4}} \sin(t) \right)^{\frac{1}{3}} \cdot \frac{du}{dt} \). Simplify the expression to complete the differentiation process.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(t)) is composed of two functions, then its derivative dy/dt is f'(g(t)) * g'(t). This rule is essential for finding the derivative of y = (t⁻³/⁴ sin(t))⁴/³, as it involves nested functions.
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Product Rule
The product rule is used to differentiate functions that are products of two or more functions. If y = u(t) * v(t), then the derivative dy/dt is u'(t) * v(t) + u(t) * v'(t). In the given problem, y = t⁻³/⁴ * sin(t) is a product of two functions, requiring the application of the product rule to find its derivative.
05:18
The Product Rule
Power Rule
The power rule is a basic differentiation rule used when differentiating functions of the form y = t^n. It states that the derivative dy/dt is n * t^(n-1). In the expression y = (t⁻³/⁴ sin(t))⁴/³, the power rule is applied to the outer function to help find the derivative of the entire expression.
5:50
Power Rules
