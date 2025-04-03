Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(t)) is composed of two functions, then its derivative dy/dt is f'(g(t)) * g'(t). This rule is essential for finding the derivative of y = (t⁻³/⁴ sin(t))⁴/³, as it involves nested functions. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Product Rule The product rule is used to differentiate functions that are products of two or more functions. If y = u(t) * v(t), then the derivative dy/dt is u'(t) * v(t) + u(t) * v'(t). In the given problem, y = t⁻³/⁴ * sin(t) is a product of two functions, requiring the application of the product rule to find its derivative. Recommended video: 05:18 05:18 The Product Rule