Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
6:23 minutes
Problem 3.6.45
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (t tan(t))¹⁰
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that you need to find the derivative of y with respect to t, where y = (t tan(t))^10. This involves using the chain rule and the product rule.
Step 2: Apply the chain rule. Let u = t tan(t), so y = u^10. The derivative dy/dt = 10u^9 * du/dt.
Step 3: Find du/dt using the product rule. Since u = t tan(t), du/dt = d(t tan(t))/dt = t * d(tan(t))/dt + tan(t) * d(t)/dt.
Step 4: Calculate the derivatives: d(tan(t))/dt = sec^2(t) and d(t)/dt = 1. Substitute these into the expression for du/dt to get du/dt = t * sec^2(t) + tan(t).
Step 5: Substitute du/dt back into the expression for dy/dt: dy/dt = 10 * (t tan(t))^9 * (t sec^2(t) + tan(t)).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(t)) is composed of two functions, the derivative dy/dt is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with respect to the inner function g by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to t. This rule is essential for differentiating expressions like y = (t tan(t))¹⁰.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Product Rule
The product rule is used to differentiate functions that are the product of two or more functions. If y = u(t) * v(t), then the derivative dy/dt is u'(t)v(t) + u(t)v'(t). In the given problem, t and tan(t) are multiplied, so the product rule helps in finding the derivative of the inner function t tan(t) before applying the chain rule.
Recommended video:
05:18
The Product Rule
Trigonometric Derivatives
Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions is crucial for solving calculus problems involving trigonometric expressions. The derivative of tan(t) is sec²(t), which is necessary when applying the product rule to differentiate t tan(t). This knowledge allows for the correct application of differentiation rules to trigonometric components within a function.
Recommended video:
06:35
Derivatives of Other Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Watch next
Master Intro to the Chain Rule with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice