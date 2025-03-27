Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(t)) is composed of two functions, the derivative dy/dt is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with respect to the inner function g by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to t. This rule is essential for differentiating expressions like y = (t tan(t))¹⁰. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Product Rule The product rule is used to differentiate functions that are the product of two or more functions. If y = u(t) * v(t), then the derivative dy/dt is u'(t)v(t) + u(t)v'(t). In the given problem, t and tan(t) are multiplied, so the product rule helps in finding the derivative of the inner function t tan(t) before applying the chain rule. Recommended video: 05:18 05:18 The Product Rule