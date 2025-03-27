Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(t)) is composed of two functions, then its derivative dy/dt is f'(g(t)) * g'(t). This rule is essential for finding the derivative of y = (1 + cos(2t))⁻⁴, as it involves differentiating the outer function and the inner function separately.

Trigonometric Derivatives Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions is crucial for solving this problem. The derivative of cos(t) is -sin(t), and when dealing with cos(2t), the chain rule must be applied, resulting in the derivative -2sin(2t). This knowledge is necessary to differentiate the inner function of the composite function y = (1 + cos(2t))⁻⁴.