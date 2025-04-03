Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
8:52 minutes
Problem 3.6.48
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = ((3t − 4) / (5t + 2))⁻⁵
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function y = ((3t - 4) / (5t + 2))^(-5) and recognize that it is a composition of functions, which suggests the use of the chain rule for differentiation.
Apply the chain rule: If y = u^n, where u is a function of t, then dy/dt = n * u^(n-1) * du/dt. Here, u = (3t - 4) / (5t + 2) and n = -5.
Differentiate u = (3t - 4) / (5t + 2) with respect to t using the quotient rule: If u = v/w, then du/dt = (w * dv/dt - v * dw/dt) / w^2. Here, v = 3t - 4 and w = 5t + 2.
Calculate dv/dt and dw/dt: dv/dt = 3 and dw/dt = 5. Substitute these into the quotient rule to find du/dt.
Substitute u, n, and du/dt into the chain rule expression to find dy/dt. Simplify the expression to complete the differentiation process.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental differentiation technique used when dealing with composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function f(g(x)) is f'(g(x)) * g'(x). In this problem, the chain rule helps differentiate the outer function raised to a power and the inner rational function separately.
Quotient Rule
The quotient rule is used to differentiate functions that are expressed as a quotient of two functions, u(t)/v(t). It states that the derivative is (v(t)u'(t) - u(t)v'(t)) / (v(t))². This rule is essential for finding the derivative of the inner function (3t - 4)/(5t + 2) in the given problem.
Negative Exponent Rule
The negative exponent rule states that a term with a negative exponent can be rewritten as the reciprocal of the term with a positive exponent. In this problem, y = ((3t − 4) / (5t + 2))⁻⁵ implies that the function is the reciprocal of ((3t − 4) / (5t + 2)) raised to the fifth power, which affects how the derivative is calculated.
