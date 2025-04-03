Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental differentiation technique used when dealing with composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function f(g(x)) is f'(g(x)) * g'(x). In this problem, the chain rule helps differentiate the outer function raised to a power and the inner rational function separately. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Quotient Rule The quotient rule is used to differentiate functions that are expressed as a quotient of two functions, u(t)/v(t). It states that the derivative is (v(t)u'(t) - u(t)v'(t)) / (v(t))². This rule is essential for finding the derivative of the inner function (3t - 4)/(5t + 2) in the given problem. Recommended video: 06:43 06:43 The Quotient Rule