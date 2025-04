Solve each problem. Period of a PendulumThe period of a pendulum varies directly as the square rootof the length of the pendulum and inversely as the square root of the accelerationdue to gravity. Find the period when the length is 121 cm and the acceleration due to gravity is 980 cm per second squared, if the period is 6π seconds when the length is 289 cm and the acceleration due to gravity is 980 cm per second squared.