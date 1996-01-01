Textbook Question
Graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. ((x-2)^2)/25 - ((y+3)^2)/16 = 1
Explain why it is not possible for a hyperbola to have foci at (0,-2) and (0,2) and vertices at (0,-3) and (0,3).
In Exercises 1–4, find the vertices and locate the foci of each hyperbola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). y2/4−x2/1=1
Find the standard form of the equation of the hyperbola with vertices (5, −6) and (5, 6), passing through (0, 9).