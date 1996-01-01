Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–38, use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (−3, 6) and (3, −2)
In Exercises 17–24, a) List all possible rational roots. b) List all possible rational roots. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining roots and solve the equation. 6x3+25x2−24x+5=0
For the linear function f(x) = mx + b, f(−2) = 11 and ƒ(3) = -9. Find m and b.
Write an equation in point-slope form and slope-intercept form for the line passing through (-2, -6) and perpendicular to the line whose equation is x − 3y+ 9 = 0.