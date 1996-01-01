Textbook Question
In Exercises 91–100, simplify using properties of exponents. (25x4y6)1/2
94
views
In Exercises 91–100, simplify using properties of exponents. (25x4y6)1/2
In Exercises 91–100, simplify using properties of exponents. (3y1/4)3/y1/12
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √36
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. −√36
Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 67–74, if possible. ³√9⋅³√6
In Exercises 103–110, insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement. 8/13÷8/13 □ |−1|
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. (4x^3)^−2
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. x^0 y^5