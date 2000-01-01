Skip to main content
How to use the cube volume calculator

1) Choose what’s given: edge, face diagonal, or space diagonal.
2) Enter the value and select the length unit.
3) Pick your output unit (cm³, m³, in³, ft³, L, mL).
4) Click Calculate Volume to see the step-by-step solution.

Key Points

  • Volume formula: V = a³.
  • Face diagonal: d = a√2 → a = d/√2. Space diagonal: D = a√3 → a = D/√3.
  • 1 m³ = 1000 L and 1 L = 1000 mL = 1000 cm³.

Formula & Equation Used

For a cube:

V=a3

If you know a diagonal:

d=a2  a=d2 D=a3  a=D3

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (Edge given):

Edge = 5.0 cm → V in cm³

  1. V = a³
  2. V = (5.0 cm)³ = 125 cm³
  3. Answer: 125 cm³

Example 2 (Face diagonal given):

d = 10.0 cm → V in L

  1. a = d/√2 = 10.0/√2 = 7.071 cm
  2. V = a³ = (7.071 cm)³ = 353.6 cm³
  3. 1 L = 1000 cm³ → V = 0.3536 L ≈ 0.354 L

Example 3 (Space diagonal given):

D = 0.5 m → V in m³

  1. a = D/√3 = 0.5/√3 = 0.288675 m
  2. V = a³ = 0.0241 m³
  3. Answer: 0.0241 m³

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I enter a diagonal instead of an edge?

Yes — choose “Face diagonal” or “Space diagonal.” The calculator finds the edge first, then computes volume.

Q: Can I get the volume in liters or milliliters?

Yes — select L or mL in the output menu (1 m³ = 1000 L and 1 L = 1000 mL = 1000 cm³).