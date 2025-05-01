Start by expanding both sides of the equation \$12\left(x - 4\right) = 4\left(3x + 12\right)$ using the distributive property.
After expansion, simplify each side by combining like terms to get an equation in the form \(ax + b = cx + d\).
Next, get all variable terms on one side and constant terms on the other side by adding or subtracting terms accordingly.
Simplify the resulting equation to see if it reduces to a true statement, a false statement, or an identity.
Based on the simplified form, classify the equation as: \n- Identity if it is true for all values of \(x\), \n- Contradiction if it is never true, \n- Conditional if it is true for some values of \(x\).
