Identify the quadratic expression to factor: \$8a^2 - 22a + 15$.
Look for two binomials of the form \((pa + q)(ra + s)\) such that when multiplied, they give the original quadratic. Here, \(p\) and \(r\) multiply to \$8\( (the coefficient of \)a^2\(), and \)q\( and \)s\( multiply to \)15$ (the constant term).
List the factor pairs of 8: \((1, 8)\), \((2, 4)\), and the factor pairs of 15: \((1, 15)\), \((3, 5)\). Use these to form possible binomials.
Use trial and error by multiplying the binomials and checking if the middle term (the coefficient of \(a\)) matches \(-22a\). Remember to consider the signs of \(q\) and \(s\) to get the correct middle term.
Once the correct pair is found, write the factored form as \((4a - 5)(2a - 3)\), confirming that the product expands back to the original quadratic.
Watch next
Master Factoring Trinomials Using Trial and Error with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford