First, identify the greatest common factor (GCF) of all the terms in the polynomial \$15a^2 + 25a - 40$. The GCF is the largest number that divides all coefficients evenly.
Factor out the GCF from the polynomial. This means rewriting the expression as \(\text{GCF} \times (\text{remaining polynomial})\).
Next, focus on factoring the quadratic inside the parentheses. For the quadratic \$3a^2 + 5a - 8\( (after factoring out the GCF), look for two numbers that multiply to the product of the leading coefficient and the constant term (i.e., \)3 \times (-8) = -24$) and add up to the middle coefficient (5).
Use these two numbers to split the middle term and then factor by grouping. Group the terms in pairs and factor out the common binomial factor.
Write the completely factored form by combining the GCF and the two binomials found from factoring by grouping, resulting in an expression like \$5(3a + 8)(a - 1)$.
