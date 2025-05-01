Set up two binomials in the form \((ay + b)(cy + d)\) where \(a\) and \(c\) multiply to 3, and \(b\) and \(d\) multiply to 8. Possible pairs for \((a, c)\) are (3, 1) or (1, 3), and for \((b, d)\) are (1, 8), (2, 4), (4, 2), or (8, 1), considering positive and negative signs.