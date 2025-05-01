Identify the quadratic expression to factor: \$3y^2 - 14y + 8$.
List the factors of the first coefficient (3) and the constant term (8). For 3, the factors are 1 and 3; for 8, the factors are 1, 2, 4, and 8.
Set up two binomials in the form \((ay + b)(cy + d)\) where \(a\) and \(c\) multiply to 3, and \(b\) and \(d\) multiply to 8. Possible pairs for \((a, c)\) are (3, 1) or (1, 3), and for \((b, d)\) are (1, 8), (2, 4), (4, 2), or (8, 1), considering positive and negative signs.
Use trial and error by expanding each possible binomial pair using the distributive property (FOIL method): \( (ay + b)(cy + d) = acy^2 + (ad + bc)y + bd \), and check if the middle term matches \(-14y\).
Once the correct pair is found that produces the middle term \(-14y\) and the constant term \$8\(, write the factored form. In this case, it is \)(3y - 2)(y - 4)$.
