Identify the greatest common factor (GCF) of all the terms in the polynomial \$6x^3 + 9x^2 - 15x\(. Look at the coefficients (6, 9, and 15) and the variable parts (\)x^3\(, \)x^2\(, and \)x$) to find the GCF.
Factor out the GCF from each term of the polynomial. This means dividing each term by the GCF and writing the polynomial as the product of the GCF and the resulting simplified polynomial.
Focus on factoring the remaining polynomial inside the parentheses after factoring out the GCF. The polynomial inside will be a quadratic expression in terms of \(x\).
Use factoring techniques for quadratics, such as finding two numbers that multiply to the product of the quadratic coefficient and the constant term, and add to the middle term's coefficient. Then rewrite the quadratic as a product of two binomials.
Write the fully factored form of the original polynomial as the product of the GCF and the two binomials found in the previous step.
