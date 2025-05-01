Identify the polynomial to factor: \$2x^2 + 7xy + 3y^2$.
Look for two binomials of the form \((ax + by)(cx + dy)\) whose product gives the original polynomial.
Multiply the first terms: \(a \times c = 2\) (coefficient of \(x^2\)), and the last terms: \(b \times d = 3\) (coefficient of \(y^2\)).
Find pairs of numbers for \(a\) and \(c\) that multiply to 2, and for \(b\) and \(d\) that multiply to 3, then test combinations to get the middle term \$7xy\( by using the distributive property: \)ad + bc = 7$.
Once the correct pair is found, write the factored form as \((2x + y)(x + 3y)\) or equivalent, confirming by expanding to check it matches the original polynomial.
