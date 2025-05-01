Combine like terms such that each variable only appears once.
A
B
C
D
1
Identify the like terms in the expression. Like terms are terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. In this case, the terms with the variable \( z \) are like terms, and the constant numbers are like terms.
Group the like terms together. For the variable terms, combine \( 0.5z \) and \( 0.25z \). For the constants, combine \( -1.35 \) and \( +1.55 \).
Add or subtract the coefficients of the like terms. For the variable terms, add the coefficients: \( 0.5 + 0.25 \). For the constants, add the numbers: \( -1.35 + 1.55 \).
Rewrite the expression by replacing the grouped terms with their simplified sums. This will give you an expression where each variable appears only once and the constants are combined.
Double-check your work by ensuring that all like terms have been combined and that the expression is simplified as much as possible.
