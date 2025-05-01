Which of the following is true regarding role reversal for older adults?
A
Role reversal describes older adults returning to work after retirement to support their children financially.
B
Role reversal means older adults typically become more independent and take on new leadership roles in the family.
C
Role reversal is a process where older adults become less involved in family life and withdraw from social roles.
D
Role reversal often refers to adult children taking on caregiving responsibilities for their aging parents.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of role reversal in the context of older adults and family dynamics. Role reversal typically involves a shift in responsibilities between generations within a family.
Step 2: Recognize that role reversal often means adult children begin to take on caregiving roles for their aging parents, which is a common phenomenon as parents age and require more support.
Step 3: Evaluate the given options by comparing them to the accepted definition of role reversal. For example, returning to work after retirement or older adults becoming more independent are not typically described as role reversal.
Step 4: Identify that role reversal is not about older adults withdrawing from social roles but rather about a change in who provides care and support within the family structure.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding of role reversal is that adult children assume caregiving responsibilities for their aging parents, reflecting a shift in family roles and support systems.
